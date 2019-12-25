Police investigating after man shot on Brooklyn subway train

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities say a man was shot on a subway in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

It happened just after midnight on an M train at the Lorimar Street station in Williamsburg.

The victim, a man in his 20's, was shot in the shoulder.

It is also possible he was stabbed several times.

He is being treated for non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

