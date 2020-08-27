Man yanks necklace off 86-year-old woman's neck as she waits for elevator

PETER COOPER VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man caught on video yanking the chain off an elderly woman's neck as she was waiting for an elevator in a lobby.

The incident was reported at a residential building on 1st Avenue and Cooper Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The 86-year-old victim was waiting for an elevator when the suspect forcibly grabbed her chain and pulled it off her neck after a brief struggle.

The necklace had a value of about $2,000.

The suspect ran away toward the East 14th Street and 1st Avenue subway station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Kemberley Richardson has the shocking details when a man brutally beat a woman on a sidewalk in Brooklyn that left her in a coma.



More TOP STORIES News