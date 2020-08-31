Managers arrested after illegal bar shut down in NYC

Police shut down the bar on 3203 Farrington Street.
Authorities say two managers were arrested after dozens of people were found inside.
8/31/2020: Deputy Sheriffs investigate illegal bar operation @ 3203 Farrington Street, Flushing: over 75 gathered inside. Two managers were arrested & charged with multiple alcoholic beverage control law offenses and violation of local emergency law. pic.twitter.com/4AfXpo7NMX— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) August 31, 2020
The managers were charged with multiple alcoholic beverage control law offenses and violation of local emergency law.
Indoor dining is currently not allowed in NYC and there is not time frame for when it will be allowed once again.
Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested on Monday that indoor dining in New York City may not happen any time soon.
Cuomo says he understands the decision puts NYC restaurants at a "competitive disadvantage," but the city faces other hurdles.
Cuomo said the state is watching, considering, but not rushing into a decision.
