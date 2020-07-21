Mandatory outdoor water ban in 2 New Jersey counties amid heat wave

By Eyewitness News
MONMOUTH COUNTY (WABC) -- Some residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties are under a mandatory outdoor water ban.

New Jersey American Water says the ban is necessary due to an issue at one of the utility's primary plants and increased high water demands during the heat wave.

"We are putting this necessary restriction in place to ensure continued water service and fire protection for our customers," Senior Director of Operations Carmen Tierno said.

Related: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat

Customers were notified via the company's emergency notification system.

They're being asked to eliminate outdoor water use such as watering of lawns, washing cars and filling of pools until further notice.

Since late spring, the company requested that customers in those counties use an odd/even watering schedule through the end of summer.

Related: Only residents allowed on Long Beach on weekends to help with overcrowding

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymonmouth countyocean countynew jerseywaterwater conservation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: NY, NJ add 10 states to mandatory quarantine list
Suspect in judge's family shooting may have targeted NY female judge
ConEd asks 116,000 Queens residents not to use AC during heat wave
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
NJ MVC location closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19
Justice demanded for Long Island fatal police-involved shooting
2nd arrest made after man tortured, body found on McDonald's roof
Show More
COVID Update: NYC distributed 100 million meals during pandemic
Racing being questioned after 2 die in crash on Bronx expressway
NYPD, City Council member hosting Family Day amid shooting surge
Video shows shootout involving Maserati in Bronx
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News