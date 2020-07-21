MONMOUTH COUNTY (WABC) -- Some residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties are under a mandatory outdoor water ban.
New Jersey American Water says the ban is necessary due to an issue at one of the utility's primary plants and increased high water demands during the heat wave.
"We are putting this necessary restriction in place to ensure continued water service and fire protection for our customers," Senior Director of Operations Carmen Tierno said.
Related: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Customers were notified via the company's emergency notification system.
They're being asked to eliminate outdoor water use such as watering of lawns, washing cars and filling of pools until further notice.
Since late spring, the company requested that customers in those counties use an odd/even watering schedule through the end of summer.
Related: Only residents allowed on Long Beach on weekends to help with overcrowding
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Mandatory outdoor water ban in 2 New Jersey counties amid heat wave
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News