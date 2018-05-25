Ed Mangano jury re-starts deliberations after sick juror replaced by alternate

Kristin Thorne has the latest in the corruption trial of a former Nassau County executive.

Eyewitness News
GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) --
Jurors in the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano were ordered to restart deliberations from square one Tuesday after a juror was sick with a doctor's note.

The judge permanently replaced the juror with an alternate.

Mangano is accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks to help restaurateur Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans, while Mangano's wife was charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job.

Jurors sent a note to judge saying deliberations had fallen into cursing and name calling, prompting the Manganos' attorneys to ask for mistrial based upon a toxic environment in the deliberating room. The judge declined their request.

Deliberations ended at 3 p.m. with no decision.

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto was found not guilty on all counts last week. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, originally said his client "got nothing of any consequence" from Singh, who he said had a "dark side."

The Manganos say they were longtime friends with Singh, and that any favors were because of their personal ties.

On Wednesday, the jury asked for transcripts of testimony from Singh, who has pleaded guilty to bribing Mangano and Venditto. Singh testified against the men and was the government's star witness.

Singh testified that he rented a building to Mangano at a discount and gave his office free food.

