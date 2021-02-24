Man follows woman off Manhattan-bound F train, attempts to rape her

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a sexual predator wanted for an attempted rape in Manhattan.

Officials released photos and a video of the male suspect who followed a 25-year-old woman off a Manhattan-bound F train from Brooklyn on Saturday, February 20, around 9 p.m.

They say the suspect approached the victim aboard the train and exited with her near the Chambers Street subway station, where he continued to follow her on the sidewalk.

RELATED | Woman hits 2-year-old by accident during argument at subway stop, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a woman who hit a toddler at a subway stop in Harlem.



The suspect then pushed the woman into the entrance of a building on Franklin Street and tried to remove her clothing and sexually assault her.

The woman managed to fight off the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityattempted raperapesubwaysubway crimesexual assault
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 11-year-old child found dead in NJ pond
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
105-year-old survives COVID, offers advice to long life
Boy with rare genetic disorder starts blindfold cereal challenge
Plumber & family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm
Do glasses give extra layer of protection against COVID?
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
Show More
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
Video shows daring rescue of boy from frigid marsh
'Pure Rage': Ex-NYPD officer, NYC Republican latest local riot arrests
No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
The Countdown: Congress has 1st hearing on Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News