Man wanted in hot liquid attack in Manhattan that left victim burned

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a bizarre attack in Manhattan, where a man had hot liquid poured on him.

Officials say a 46-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in front of West 14th Street in Greenwich Village on Saturday, January 16, when a male suspect pushed him to the ground from behind and threw a cup of hot liquid on him.

The suspect took off heading southbound on Fifth Avenue towards West 13th Street in a black 2017 Honda Accord.

RELATED | Officer randomly punched in face by man outside NYC police station: NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

Video released by police shows 34-year-old Bronx resident Clarence Joe walk up to an officer outside the 40th precinct and randomly punch him in the face.


The victim suffered burns to his arm and was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in SoHo
EMBED More News Videos

A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwich villagemanhattannew york cityassaultnypdattackcrimestopperspolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop sucker punched outside NYC police station; suspect charged: NYPD
3 buildings evacuated after manhole explosions in NYC
LIST: 11 more pop-up vaccination sites coming to NY this week
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
FDNY: Several injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in NYC
MTA bus driver spit on, knocked unconscious with wooden plank
What you need to know before tax season starts Friday
Show More
When is the next snowstorm coming?
Life-saving discovery: Hero cop finds missing man shoeless in snowy woods
Andy Reid's son on leave after crash that critically injured girl
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name
The Countdown: Trump's 2nd impeachment trial proceeds after 56-44 vote
More TOP STORIES News