Manhattan hotel evacuated after trash fires on 2 floors

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --More than 500 people were evacuated from a Midtown Manhattan hotel after garbage fires on separate floors Tuesday.
The second-alarm fires broke out just before noon at the Staybridge Suites Times Square, located at 340 West 40th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues.
There was a heavy presence of firefighters outside the building.
One person was being evaluated at the scene, but there were no reports of any serious injuries.
