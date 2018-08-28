Manhattan hotel evacuated after trash fires on 2 floors

EMBED </>More Videos

The hotel on fire is the Staybridge Suites at West 40th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
More than 500 people were evacuated from a Midtown Manhattan hotel after garbage fires on separate floors Tuesday.

The second-alarm fires broke out just before noon at the Staybridge Suites Times Square, located at 340 West 40th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues.

There was a heavy presence of firefighters outside the building.

One person was being evaluated at the scene, but there were no reports of any serious injuries.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hotelfireNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police look for 2 teens who broke into LI school with gun
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Half-naked woman apparently rings homes' doorbells
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Puerto Rico death toll nears 3,000 from Hurricane Maria
NYPD: 3 men ordering food, assaulting, robbing deliverymen
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
'The Conners': John Goodman hints Roseanne will be killed off
Show More
Bronx protest held over long-delayed Roberto Clemente Plaza
Wrong-way driver arrested, 2 officers hurt in Verrazano crash
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
3rd attack on bus drivers in a week leaves window smashed
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat through Wednesday
More News