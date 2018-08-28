Manhattan hotel evacuated after trash fires on 3 floors

More than 500 people were evacuated from a Midtown Manhattan hotel after garbage fires on three separate floors Tuesday.The second-alarm fires broke out just before noon at the Staybridge Suites Times Square, located at 340 West 40th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues.FDNY Manhattan Borough Commander Roger Sakowich said first responders were aware of two of the fires and then found the third, on the third, eighth and 18th floors.One fire was in a room, while the other two were in the hallways.There was a heavy presence of firefighters outside the building.One person was evaluated at the scene, but there were no reports of any serious injuries.Officials do not believe the incident is an accident, and both the NYPD and Fire Marshal were investigating.----------