17-year-old shot in leg in Manhattan; Suspect on the run: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10910700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jose Zelaya uses a wheelchair due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but his lifelong dream is to be a police officer.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager is recovering after he was shot in Manhattan Wednesday night.According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in Hamilton Heights between West 142nd Street and West 143rd Street around 7:15 p.m.The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian in stable condition.Police say no arrests have been made and there's no description of the suspect at this time.The investigation is ongoing.----------