17-year-old shot in leg in Manhattan; Suspect on the run: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen shot in leg in NYC; Suspect on the run: Police

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager is recovering after he was shot in Manhattan Wednesday night.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in Hamilton Heights between West 142nd Street and West 143rd Street around 7:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian in stable condition.

ALSO READ | 7-year-old with Spinal Muscular Atrophy sworn in as NYPD officer for a day
EMBED More News Videos

Jose Zelaya uses a wheelchair due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but his lifelong dream is to be a police officer.



Police say no arrests have been made and there's no description of the suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhamilton heightsmanhattangun violenceshootingpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom dies after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
NY adds hospital mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office'
Man arrested, 25 dogs rescued from NYC home
AccuWeather Alert: Powerful PM storms
Eyewitness News evening update
Unpaid debt forgiven for at least 50,000 CUNY students
Biles' decision to put mental health first inspires local athletes
Show More
NYC restaurant unveils world's most expensive french fries
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Long Island town closes beaches after sharks spotted
Drunken driving crashes increase during '100 Deadliest Days'
Yankees set to acquire Gallo from Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN
More TOP STORIES News