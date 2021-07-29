17-year-old shot in leg in Manhattan; Suspect on the run: Police

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in Hamilton Heights between West 142nd Street and West 143rd Street around 7:15 p.m.
The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian in stable condition.
Police say no arrests have been made and there's no description of the suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
