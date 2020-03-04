Wife claims fatal stabbing on Upper West Side was self-defense

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman charged with stabbing her estranged husband to death on Manhattan's Upper West Side is claiming self-defense.
44-year-old Tracy McCarter says her husband was drunk at the time the incident occurred on Monday night.
Police say McCarter stabbed the 48-year-old man multiple times in the chest inside their apartment on Amsterdam Avenue at 91st Street.
McCarter has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
