Manhole fire in front of Carmine's in Times Square closes restaurant for the day

(@AtMikeBrady)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE (WABC) --
Carmine's Restaurant in Times Square was evacuated and forced to close Friday morning after a manhole caught fire in front of their building.

The FDNY got a call about the fire at 7:26 a.m. at 200 West 44th Street.

The fire broke out in an underground transformer and as a result, firefighters are monitoring the carbon monoxide levels in the area.

Firefighters did evacuate one other building, 215 West 44th Street.

No injuries were reported.

It is not yet known how long the power will be off at Carmine's or any other of the affected buildings in the immediate area.



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manhole firefireTimes SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Building collapses on Park Place in Lower Manhattan
LIVE: AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter
Man stabbed outside barbeque restaurant in Midtown
Fiance of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
Woman sorry after making fun of toddler's weight in video
NYC changing its snow storm strategy
Show More
Trump warns a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Woman fatally struck by charter bus in Lower Manhattan
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
DA: LaGuardia worker used phone to record woman in bathroom
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
More News