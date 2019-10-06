Manhole fire knocks out power to hundreds in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A manhole fire knocked out power for nearly 200 customers in Manhattan early Sunday.
The fire started around midnight on 38th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill.
It was under control in about three hours.
Con Edison said it hopes to restore service to all customers by noon.
There were no reports of any injuries.
