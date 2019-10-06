Manhole fire knocks out power to hundreds in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A manhole fire knocked out power for nearly 200 customers in Manhattan early Sunday.

The fire started around midnight on 38th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill.

It was under control in about three hours.

Con Edison said it hopes to restore service to all customers by noon.

There were no reports of any injuries.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citymanhole firepower outage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect held in killings of 4 homeless men in Chinatown
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Memorial unveiled 1 year after limo crash kills 20 in upstate NY
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Show More
Ginger Baker, legendary rock drummer for Cream, dies at 80
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays
Yankees beat Twins 8-2, take 2-game lead in ALDS
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
More TOP STORIES News