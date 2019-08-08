Multiple manhole fires cut power, close part of 3rd Avenue in Gramercy

GRAMERCY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Manhole fires have shut down a stretch of 3rd Avenue and knocked out power to some customers on Manhattan's East Side.

Firefighters remained on the scene early Thursday, and Con Edison was working to restore electricity.

The trouble started at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when flames began shooting from multiple manholes on 3rd Avenue and East 19th Street.

FDNY and Con Edison units responded. Officials closed 3rd Avenue for four blocks, from 18th to 22nd Street.

The underground fires knocked out power to a six-story, 22-unit, mixed-occupancy building on 6th Avenue, leaving residents without lights, air conditioning or the elevator overnight.

Surrounding buildings were checked, and no carbon monoxide was detected.

Representatives from the Office of Emergency Management were expected to be back out here later Thursday morning.

3rd Avenue has reopened northbound.

But the southbound lanes between 18th and 22st remain closed and are expected to remain that way through the morning.

