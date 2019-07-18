Manhole fires in Queens, Brooklyn knock out power, cause evacuations

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Manhole fires in Brooklyn and Queens are behind a series of power outages. Some buildings were evacuated, including a hotel.

In Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the guests of the Insignia hotel were outside in the rain.

"We heard fire alarms, we saw the firemen outside, they weren't really doing anything until a few hours later when the carbon monoxide started coming in and then they started to evacuate us," said Hansen Wo, an eyewitness.

In Queens, there were explosions on 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst where Con Ed said a transformer fire led to a manhole fire around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

In Maspeth, there was another manhole fire. Ten people had to be evacuated from their homes because of high carbon monoxide readings.

The localized power outages due to the fires were all caused by the rain or overheating wires below the ground.

That is something we can expect to see more of as the temperatures continue to soar over the weekend.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynqueensnew york citymanhole fireevacuationpower outage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms cause flooding, downed trees; 1 dead in CT
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid mix, scattered thunderstorms
Police: Mother, daughter stabbed multiple times in NY
MTA report calls for cutting up to 2,700 jobs
NYC residents complain of rat increase after trash bins removed
Woman suing Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack
Woman hit with bottle, sexually assaulted in NYC home invasion
Show More
Judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
NYC rally, march on 5-year anniversary of Eric Garner's death
Police: Driver nabbed after fleeing at speeds of 130 mph on Thruway
More TOP STORIES News