Some residents in Queens were without heat or hot water early Tuesday after a series of manhole fires.Two of three buildings now have the power restored in Flushing and Con Ed is bringing a generator out for the third building.42-49 Colden Street, the initial building affected, is a 15-story building with 284 apartments remains without power. Power has been restored to two other apartment buildings, 42-55 and 42-60 Colden Street.Manhole explosions woke up neighbors overnight. A series of loud booms came from underneath the street.Fire could be seen shooting out of a number of manholes off Colden Street in Flushing.The fire broke out around 11 p.m. and knocked out heat and electricity to three buildings, affecting hundreds of residents.Neighbors living in one of the buildings had to be evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels.So far, there are no reports of any injuries.----------