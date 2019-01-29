Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Flushing apartment buildings

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene in Flushing.

By
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Some residents in Queens were without heat or hot water early Tuesday after a series of manhole fires.

Two of three buildings now have the power restored in Flushing and Con Ed is bringing a generator out for the third building.

42-49 Colden Street, the initial building affected, is a 15-story building with 284 apartments remains without power. Power has been restored to two other apartment buildings, 42-55 and 42-60 Colden Street.

Manhole explosions woke up neighbors overnight. A series of loud booms came from underneath the street.

Fire could be seen shooting out of a number of manholes off Colden Street in Flushing.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. and knocked out heat and electricity to three buildings, affecting hundreds of residents.

Neighbors living in one of the buildings had to be evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manhole firemanhole explosionpower outageFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
2 men shot in Newark in apparent police-involved shooting
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
4 officers wounded, 1 injured in shooting in SE Houston
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
4 injured when car slams into nail salon on Long Island
Armored vehicle overturns onto car in Queens, 1 hurt
1 dead, 1 hurt after fire breaks out in Mount Vernon apartment
Show More
NY woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation for State of the Union address
Suspect surrenders after Lyft driver attacked in Manhattan
More News