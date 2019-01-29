Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Queens apartment buildings

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene in Flushing.

By
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Some residents in Queens were without heat or hot water early Tuesday after a series of manhole fires.

Two of three buildings now have the power restored in Flushing, and Con Ed is bringing a generator out for the third building.

Authorities say 42-49 Colden Street, the initial building affected, is a 15-story building with 284 apartments that remains without power. Power has been restored to two other apartment buildings, 42-55 and 42-60 Colden Street.

Manhole explosions woke up neighbors overnight, as a series of loud booms came from underneath the street. Fire could be seen shooting out of several of them.

It happened around 11 p.m. and knocked out heat and electricity to the three buildings, affecting hundreds of residents.

Neighbors living in one of the buildings had to be evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels.

There were no reports of any injuries.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manhole firemanhole explosionpower outageFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
LIVE - AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow, brutal cold
Teens wanted in NYC attack on man defending elderly couple
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
NY woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
Annual homeless count begins in New York City
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
Show More
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
New video shows suspects wanted in fatal Brooklyn shooting
2 men shot in police-involved shooting in Newark
More News