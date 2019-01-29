Some residents in Queens were without heat or hot water early Tuesday after a series of manhole fires.Two of three buildings now have the power restored in Flushing, and Con Ed is bringing a generator out for the third building.Authorities say 42-49 Colden Street, the initial building affected, is a 15-story building with 284 apartments that remains without power. Power has been restored to two other apartment buildings, 42-55 and 42-60 Colden Street.Manhole explosions woke up neighbors overnight, as a series of loud booms came from underneath the street. Fire could be seen shooting out of several of them.It happened around 11 p.m. and knocked out heat and electricity to the three buildings, affecting hundreds of residents.Neighbors living in one of the buildings had to be evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels.There were no reports of any injuries.----------