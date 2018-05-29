A teenager was stabbed to death in the Bronx early Tuesday, and his killer is still on the loose.It happened shortly after midnight near East 212th Street and Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section.A fight apparently broke out, and at one point, the victim, 18-year-old Damion Gilbert, was stabbed in the torso."I thought they were just tenants in the building, but the next thing I know they started fighting," witness Anthony Hall said. "They went from inside my building onto the street, so they followed him across the street. They started going at it again, and then he stabbed the guy."Police quickly arrived on the scene and attempted CPR, but Gilbert later died at Montefiore Hospital.The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.----------