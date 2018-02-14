Barber shot following dispute outside shop in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who shot a barber following a dispute outside a shop in Brooklyn.

It happened on Friday night at about 10:30 on Clarendon Road in Flatbush.

Police say the 32-year-old barber was trying to escort a man who was being disruptive to customers inside.

Surveillance video showed the men arguing outside the barber shop. The suspect pulled a gun hidden under his sweater and shot the victim once in the lower torso.

The barber was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police describe the gunman as a black male, approximately 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, 220 pounds, with a stocky build, medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt with unknown cursive writing on the front, a wool hat, baggy jeans, black gloves and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

