Long Island University QB Clayton Beathard killed in Nashville bar stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) -- Two men were stabbed to death early Saturday at a Nashville bar, and one of the victims was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and the current starting QB at Long Island University.Nashville police said 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed in a fight at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill.Police say they are swearing out arrest warrants for Michael Mosley in the case, charging him with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted murder.Mosley has a violent past and is a convicted felon, authorities said.Police believe it was a fight that started over Mosley's unwanted advances toward a woman inside the bar who was a friend of the victims.A verbal confrontation started in the bar and continued as a physical one outside the bar that led to the stabbing, according to investigators.The 49ers won a thrilling last minute victory over the la Rams, but it wasn't until after the game that coach Kyle Shanahan told his team that C.J. Beathard had given him a message to relay to the team."He could barely talk, but he said to me, last thing he said as he walked out the door is, 'You guys go out and win this game,'" Shanahan said. "This game doesn't mean anything compared to his brother, but you guys know C.J."Four people are now wanted for questioning, including Mosley.The Beathard family released a statement to the Tennessean newspaper, saying, "Nobody's light shined like his when he smiled."A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital.The 49ers organization was "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear of Beathard's death, the team said in a release."We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one," the team said.Clayton and C.J. Beathard are the grandsons of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.----------