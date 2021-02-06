Manhunt for suspect who threw rock at ice cream shop worker's head

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who bashed an ice cream shop worker with a rock.

It happened at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Shop in the East Village last month. The suspect placed an order, then threw a rock at a worker's head, demanding money.

The suspect left empty-handed, and police believe he immediately boarded an M2 bus just blocks away.

The man is a suspect in three other robberies in Manhattan over the last month.

ALSO READ | FBI searching for victims in pair of child porn cases, one involving NYPD officer
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI is searching for additional victims in a pair of ongoing child pornography cases in New York, one involving an NYPD officer.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagenew york citymanhattanassaultattacksuspect profileice creamsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm
Fire rages in middle of NYC street after crews respond to gas leak
NJ responds to residents' complaints over unemployment benefits
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
The Countdown: VP Harris pushes Biden's COVID bill forward with tie-breaking vote
NJ middle school students dedicate week to acts of kindness
How you can help a women's shelter in NJ keep the lights on
Show More
Man banned from NJ Planet Fitness over surgical mask
AccuWeather Alert: More snow this weekend
FBI searching for victims in pair of NY child porn cases
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
More TOP STORIES News