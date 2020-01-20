fatal shooting

Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at San Antonio music venue: Police

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A manhunt was underway Sunday night after two people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting inside a San Antonio club, Texas authorities said.

Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.



San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KENS-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was male.

McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

