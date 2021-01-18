Manhunt underway for gunman who killed 23-year-old on Staten Island

Police say Jahade Chancey was shot several times in the back on Saturday night.
Video from the scene shows officers and an ambulance on Van Duzer Street in the Clifton section.
Investigators say the suspect knocked on the door of a recording studio - and then opened fire with an assault-style rifle.
