Manhunt underway for gunman who killed 23-year-old on Staten Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9756621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating after a noose was found in front of a home in Bergen County on Saturday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9693899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has an update on a crash with a police cruiser that sent an SUV into a home in North Babylon.

CLIFTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A search is underway for the gunman who killed a 23-year-old man on Staten Island.Police say Jahade Chancey was shot several times in the back on Saturday night.Video from the scene shows officers and an ambulance on Van Duzer Street in the Clifton section.Investigators say the suspect knocked on the door of a recording studio - and then opened fire with an assault-style rifle.----------