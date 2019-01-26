Man's brutal beating at NYCHA building streamed on Facebook Live

An out-of-control verbal argument turned vicious in Brooklyn.The attack took place Friday at a NYCHA building on Tompkins Ave in Bed-Stuy, and was streamed on Facebook live, while callous laughter rang out in the background.One witness made a half-hearted attempt to intervene, but it wasn't enough to prevent the suspect from throwing nine punches and eight stomps to the 62-year-old man's head.On top of the attack, the suspect spit on his helpless victim.Police say they know who they are looking for.NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted an image of Lytee Knox Hundley, 31.The chief added that the NYPD and the community won't stand for it.Police say the victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone.Police say the suspect has two prior arrests, including robbery.----------