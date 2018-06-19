Man's finger cut off by sword during fight over parking spot in New Jersey

Eyewitness News
MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fight over a parking spot in New Jersey turned violent when a man had one of his fingers cut off by a sword.

Prosecutors in Somerset County say 35-year-old Jared Razzano is the man who swung the sword that cut off the finger of an unidentified 40-year-old man during an altercation last week in Manville.

The incident began at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Knopf Street and North 9th Avenue when Razzano began arguing with the victim over a parking space.

The victim then allegedly confronted Razzano with a four-foot contractor's level and struck him with it, which authorities say prompted Razzano to grab a sword from his car and slash the victim several times, cutting off one of his fingers and slashing him in the head.

Razzano is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swordassaultattackparkingManvilleSomerset CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News