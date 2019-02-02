Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia. WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.

Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.

The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.

Neither Jim's nor Philadelphia Police have commented on the incident.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstaserfire
Top Stories
Massive fire spreads to several buildings in Bayonne, NJ
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Source: Missing Bronx teen found with registered sex offender
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Expect higher fares for taxis, Ubers in NYC
Source: Virginia governor will not resign in light of racist photo controversy
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Show More
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
More News