Firefighters unable to get to fires in Manville due to flooding, banquet hall up in flames

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10995593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brittany Bell reports on the tragic deaths from Ida from Millburn.

MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several fires burned through homes and buildings in Manville, New Jersey in the wake of Ida's flooding Friday.The Saffron Banquet Hall on South Main Street exploded in flames at around 2 a.m., with residents from surrounding towns reporting hearing a loud explosion.Firefighters are unable to access the fire, which appears gas-fed because it is surrounded by a flooded parking lot.Newscopter 7 was over the scene surveying the damage and found that waters from South Main Street receded overnight in a hopeful sign.Two other homes, on Boesel Avenue and North Second Avenue, that caught fire Thursday afternoon continued to smolder Friday morning. Firefighters found those scenes to also be inaccessible.The Boesel Avenue fire also appears to have been caused by an explosion.Somerset County had another fire, on Mercer Street in Somerville, that also started with an explosion, likely from a gas leak caused by floodwaters.So far, there is no word of any injuries as a result of the fires.----------