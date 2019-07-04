Ridgecrest Earthquake

California Quake: Map shows more than 245 aftershocks since 6.4 quake hit Ridgecrest

LOS ANGELES -- Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake was centered near Ridgecrest, a remote area of Kern County more than 100 miles from Los Angeles.

This map shows more than 245 aftershocks as Friday morning, ranging from 2.5 to 5.4.

The magnitude 5.4 quake, which hit Friday at 4:07 a.m., is the strongest one to rattle the region. It was followed by at least 36 more aftershocks as of 8:46am.

Thursday's 6.4 magnitude quake, centered southwest of Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, is the largest one to hit the region since 1999, according to the USGS.

It was felt as far south as Long Beach and as far north as Fresno and east to Las Vegas.

This Thursday, July 4, 2019 image shows a map of where aftershocks occurred following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Southern California.

This Thursday, July 4, 2019 image shows a map of where aftershocks occurred following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Southern California.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiaearthquakedisasterridgecrest earthquakeusgsu.s. & worldprepare socalprepare norcal
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits SoCal
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Twitter reacts to SoCal earthquake
Big Bear's famed eagle cam captures SoCal earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PD: Shoplifter attacks 7-Eleven worker, caught by good Samaritans
4 shot in Brooklyn after 4th of July fireworks
FDNY fights flames on Brooklyn Bridge after fireworks show
Do you know him? Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Construction worker injured in fall through NYC school roof
Ice cream licker faces up to 20 years in prison: Police
Man displays gun during pair of NYC robberies 30 minutes apart
Show More
NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting
Man found dead in pool at Fire Island restaurant
LI man charged with rape over alleged sex with underage girl
70-year-old disqualified L.A. Marathon runner found dead
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits SoCal
More TOP STORIES News