u.s. & world

Rep. Marie Newman plants trans pride flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WASHINGTON -- Democratic Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois has gotten into a dispute with Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of a vote on the Equality Act.

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, spoke in favor of the bill banning discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.


Greene tried to block the bill, so Newman put a transgender pride flag outside Greene's office, "so that she can look at it every time she opens her door," she said on Twitter.

RELATED: Equality Act: House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people

Greene responded by putting a sign up outside Newman's office, which says "There are only two genders."



Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger asked his fellow Republican to stop her attacks. In a tweet he said "This garbage must end."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagowashington d.c.lgbtqtransgenderhouse of representativesu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NYPD's top-ranking uniformed officer to retire
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Cemetery worker killed when grave collapses on Long Island
2 teens dead, 2 others hospitalized in Saw Mill River Parkway crash
NYC Pride announces theme for 2021
Dog stabbed, allegedly by another pet owner, in NYC park
78-year-old woman killed with machete in Queens home
Show More
NYC no longer 'anarchist jurisdiction' after Biden revokes order
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 ways kids become seriously ill from COVID
New NYC COVID variant sparks concern
More TOP STORIES News