NJ reports robust, trouble-free day of adult-use marijuana sales

"This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry," Governor Phil Murphy said ahead of the launch.
While lines were long in some locations, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission had to investigate only a few minor complaints.
There were no significant access issues or supply shortages reported.
ALSO READ | California teen missing for nearly 3 years found by deputies shivering outside a Utah gas station
Recreational cannabis customers in New Jersey are now able to buy up to 1 ounce of dried flower or up to 5 grams of concentrates, resins, or oils, or 10 100mg packages of ingestible items in a single transaction.
"We encourage everyone to be safe by buying only from licensed dispensaries and by starting low and going slow, especially those who are new to cannabis or who haven't consumed cannabis in a long time," NJ-CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown said. "Also, remember that the laws against impaired driving apply to being high. Our guests from neighboring states should remember it is illegal to transport cannabis across state lines."
Reminders for cannabis consumers
--Be patient - expect long lines and wait your turn to be served.
--Start low and go slow - follow product instructions and remember ingestible products can take longer to take effect than smoking or vaping. Call NJ Poison Center at 800-222-1222 if you are concerned you may have ingested or used too much.
--Store your legal cannabis products securely, out of the reach of kids. Legal cannabis products are in child safe packaging, but always keep them secure and out of the reach of anyone under the age of 21.
--Don't drive while high. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and dangerous.
--Don't cross state lines. It is illegal to transport legal cannabis products from New Jersey outside of New Jersey.
--Don't buy more than one ounce. Consumers can't purchase more than an ounce in a single transaction, and legally cannot possess more than one ounce at any time. Consumers could face criminal penalties if they disregard these limits.
--Be safe, be smart, follow the rules.
State regulators cleared the way for recreational sales at seven "alternative treatment centers" that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centers operate 13 facilities across the state.
Once inside a facility, customers are directed to an ordering kiosk complete with a full menu, including drops, flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles.
It's not cheap, and it's cash only because marijuana is still banned at the federal level.
ALSO READ | How local mass transit agencies are responding over mask mandate ruling
It all comes about a year after the state's regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to allow recreational marijuana.
New Jersey and 17 others states, along with the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana. Thirty-seven states, including New Jersey, have legalized medical marijuana.
New Jersey is first among its closest neighbors to begin recreational sales, though New York is moving forward with a recreational market. Sales are not expected to start until the end of the year, state officials have said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube