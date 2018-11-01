MARIJUANA

Marijuana prosecutions plummet in parts of NYC after policy shifts

EMBED </>More Videos

A shift in policy has led to a drop in pot prosecutions in parts of the city. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
Marijuana prosecutions have plunged in two of New York City's five boroughs as their district attorneys stopped pursuing most pot cases and police changed their approach to marijuana enforcement.

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. released statistics Thursday showing arraignments for low-level marijuana offenses dropped about 87 percent from August through October, compared to those months in 2017.

Nearly three-quarters of the 168 arraignments resulted in immediate dismissals.

Vance and Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez this summer stopped prosecuting most new misdemeanor pot possession and smoking cases, saying they did little for public safety. Meanwhile, the police department furthered a shift toward issuing tickets instead of making arrests in most minor marijuana cases.

Gonzalez's office says it's had under a dozen marijuana cases in recent months' caseloads, compared to 349 in January.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanadrug arrestnypdNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
Expert warns about fire safety dangers if NJ legalizes pot
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Police raise concern over edible marijuana candy marketed to kids
NYC holding public meetings on legalizing marijuana
More marijuana
Top Stories
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Kids of late firefighter on 'Shark Tank' pitch: 'It was his dream'
Exclusive: Video shows LI crash that left 4 pedestrians hurt
9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus
Hundreds of Google employees walk out, protest in NYC
Whistleblower: NJ Transit ignored warnings about staffing
Show More
Reward offered in unsolved murder of young couple on LI
Shopper robbed inside Macy's Herald Square
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Deli collapses in Long Island strip mall
More News