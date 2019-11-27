Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house after 18-day manhunt

ROANOKE, Va. -- The Marine accused of killing his mother's boyfriend has been arrested after a month-long manhunt for him, according to U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals and Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Virginia spoke publicly about the arrest of Michael Brown at 11:30 a.m.

Michael Brown is the Marine who abandoned his post at Camp Lejeune on Oct. 18. His mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, was then found dead in Hardy, Virginia, on Nov. 9.

Since then Brown has been on the run from law enforcement.

Investigators said they arrested Brown at his mother's house in Virginia around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"This has been an intense manhunt for the past 18 days covering 3 states," Sheriff Bill Overton, Jr. said. "I am thankful the situation has come to a successful closure."

His mother and an attorney who agreed to take his case both pleaded for him to turn himself in peacefully.

Brown faces a charge of second-degree murder in the Nov. 9 homicide.

There was a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest. However, U.S. Marshals said no tip led to Brown's arrest.
