Marine patrol officers rescue sailboat in distress in East River

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Members of the LaGuardia Airport Marine Patrol jumped into action Saturday to help people in distress on a sailboat.

The 40-foot boat was having mechanical issues and had started drifting toward the rocky shore line of North Brother Island off the South Bronx.

Four people were on board.

Three marine patrol officers secured the boat and towed it to World's Fair Marina, where everyone was able to get off safely.

The boat was removed to a secure location to be towed away.

