FDNY firefighter, father of 3 from the Bronx and LI man killed in Afghanistan bombing

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Three U.S. service members were killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan Monday, including Christopher Slutman, a 15-year veteran of the FDNY from the Bronx, and Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, Nassau County, officials confirmed.Slutman, a staff sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps, leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and three daughters.The Pentagon also identified a service member from Nassau County as among the victims, Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York.The third Marine killed was identified as 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin Hines of York, Pennsylvania.Slutman most recently worked as a firefighter at Engine 46 Ladder 27 in the Claremont section of the Bronx. He is also a lifetime member of the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department in Landover, Maryland."Firefighter Slutman bravely wore two uniforms and committed his life to public service both as a New York City firefighter and as a member of the United States Marine Corps," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a written statement.In 2014, he received the FDNY's Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal, an honor that Mayor Bill de Blasio recalled presenting to Slutman."I had the honor of presenting him in 2014 with the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial medal, and it was presented because he had rescued an unconscious woman from a burning apartment in the South Bronx," de Blasio said. "This unquestionably is an example of a measure of this man. Christopher Slutman, an American hero, and New York hero, and we mourn his loss today.De Blasio ordered flags across the city to be lowered to half-mast.Slutman was the fourth FDNY member to die while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan since 2003, the city said."On behalf of the 20,000 active duty and retired members of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Firefighter Christopher Slutman after he was tragically killed in Afghanistan," FDNY-UFA Firefighters Association President Gerard Fitzgerald said. "A 15-year member of the department, Christopher was a distinguished firefighter who had a profound impact on both of his firehouses, Ladder Companies 27 and 17. Together, all firefighters grieve the loss of our brother, Christopher, who dedicated his life to protecting the people of this city, and our nation."Lt. Gregory Macagnone used to be Slutman's lieutenant. "He was an all in kind of guy," said Macagnone. "He was all about this job. He was a great fireman and he was a great Marine. And he sacrificed everything for it.""He wasn't originally a New Yorker," said firefighter Bobby Eustace. "He moved to New York to be part of the New York City Fire Department because it's the best fire department in the world. And shortly thereafter he wanted to do more and he wanted to be the best so he joined the Marine Corps. And he fulfilled both of his dreams to serve his country and the great city of New York."Tunnel to Towers says they will pay off the Slutman family's mortgage and donate $25,000 to his wife.Video from Afghanistan showed some of the wreckage after the roadside bomb exploded on Monday. An Afghan contractor had been thought to be among the fatalities, but he was found alive."We feel and mourn the loss of these Americans with their families and loved ones," said Gen. Scott Miller, Commanding General of Resolute Support and United States Forces - Afghanistan. "They volunteered to protect their country. We will continue our mission."Monday's attack comes as U.S. officials had been negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban to end this 18-year-long war, which has claimed the lives of close to 2,400 American service members.Early Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that no cowardly act of terror will impede our efforts to achieve peace.Currently, 73 FDNY personnel are on extended military orders in branches of the United States Armed Forces, serving around the world. There are 1425 FDNY members who are military reservists or veterans.----------