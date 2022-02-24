storytellers spotlight

'Women of the Movement' creator on how Mamie Till-Mobley woke up the world

Marissa Jo Cerar talks about staying firm with the decision to tell the Emmett Till story from his mother's perspective
By Nzinga Blake & Gabriela Cabrera Sarabia
EMBED <>More Videos

'Women of the Movement' creator on how Mamie Till-Mobley woke world up

LOS ANGELES -- Storytelling has formed a path to shine a light on historical people, places and history-shaping events that are not taught in schools like Mamie Till-Mobley in the first season of ABC's "Women of the Movement." The six-episode series recounts the brutal murder of Mamie's son, Emmett Till, who was killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman in 1955.

Series creator Marissa Jo Cerar knew about Emmett's story but didn't know how Till-Mobley's brave decision to hold an open casket funeral for her son -- exposing his disfigured body -- would wake up the world. Cerar hopes this series can help to shed light on Black women behind the civil rights movement.

"There aren't a lot of Black women who are recognized as women who were part of the civil rights movement," Cerar said. "It's often women who were behind the scenes, or it's often, unfortunately, [that] she was a victim of a crime, and it was how she handled being a victim of decisions that she made."

Cerar continued, "There are so many stories of women who made massive contributions to the civil rights movement, but they just aren't as known. People just don't know. That's my goal because there are just so many women who unfortunately haven't got their flowers."

See Cerar's full interview with On The Red Carpet in the video player above.

"Women of the Movement" is available to stream on Hulu.

MORE STORYTELLERS SPOTLIGHT: NatGeo Explorer Tara Roberts goes 'Into the Depths' to uncover hidden stories of slave shipwrecks
EMBED More News Videos

Tara Roberts' life-changing journey gives a voice to millions of forgotten enslaved Africans who died in the Middle Passage during the transatlantic slave trade.



SEE ALSO: Quinta Brunson on humanizing teachers with her history-making mockumentary 'Abbott Elementary'
EMBED More News Videos

"Abbott Elementary" star, creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson wants everyone to know that "teachers are people too."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhistoryabcblack history monthstorytellers spotlightotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NatGeo goes 'Into the Depths' to uncover stories of slave shipwrecks
Quinta Brunson on how 'Abbott Elementary' humanizes teachers
STORYTELLERS SPOTLIGHT
NatGeo goes 'Into the Depths' to uncover stories of slave shipwrecks
Quinta Brunson on how 'Abbott Elementary' humanizes teachers
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO | LIVE
Mayor Adams: NYC COVID restrictions could be eased soon
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
AccuWeather: Much colder, winter storm approaching
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Sanitation worker killed, another hurt in NY hit and run
Show More
TCS New York City Marathon to return at full capacity
Man attacked with pipe on subway on Lower East Side
2 men, 1 woman wanted in violent store robbery in Lower Manhattan
Group steals $500k of luxury items from Madison Ave. store
MTA board to consider pilot program to install subway platform doors
More TOP STORIES News