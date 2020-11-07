Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has confirmed. It's not clear if Meadows is experiencing symptoms.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Two other Trump aides also tested positive, ABC News has learned, including Nick Trainor, the Trump campaign's battleground states director. The other positive test came from an unnamed White House staffer.

News of the additional positive tests comes after a previous outbreak at the White House that sickened President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks and others in early October.

The coronavirus has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housecoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases once again
Cuomo: Don't land in NY without proof of negative COVID test
Illegal club in COVID cluster zone busted with 130+ people inside
COVID News: CT rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
The Countdown: Biden has narrow lead, Trump promises legal fight
Cuomo: Don't land in NY without proof of negative COVID test
New Yorkers make their voices heard for Biden, Trump
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
Illegal club in COVID cluster zone busted with 130+ people inside
Street renamed for heroic teen who tried saving child's life
Show More
Cars under water, street flooded after NYC water main break
Election reaction: Long Island has become Trump country
US tops 122,000 daily COVID-19 infections -- a record high
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
More TOP STORIES News