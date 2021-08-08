Arts & Entertainment

Markie Post, actress known for 'Night Court,' 'Fall Guy,' dies at 70

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom "Night Court" and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70.

Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died Saturday in Los Angeles after a years-long battle with cancer.

Post was a longtime television regular who appeared in shows from "Cheers" to "Scrubs." But she was best known for her seven-season run on NBC's "Night Court," the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T. Stone.

Post became a full-time cast member of "Night Court" in season three as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed woman who served as a constant foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette's womanizing, narcissistic prosecutor. With comic rebuttal, Post's Christine deflected Fielding's lechery throughout the series' run. Though an unrealized romance between Christine and Harry was often teased, "Night Court" ended with Fielding realizing the public defendant was the love of his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionactorobituary
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Dominican Day Parade 2021
2 dead, 3 wounded in shootings possibly linked to NYC party
Critically injured woman, 2 children among 4 struck in hit-and-run
Anthony Rizzo latest Yankees player to test positive for COVID
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years
COVID Updates: GOP senator pushes back on states blocking masks
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist's positive COVID test cancels shows
COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics wraps with closing ceremony
AccuWeather: Humid with possible storms
Lawyer for Gov. Cuomo fires back against allegations
Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend
More TOP STORIES News