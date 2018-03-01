A married Catholic priest who is facing felony charges, accused of attacking his wife for more than 18 hours in Indiana.Police said Reverend Luke Reese, 49, kidnapped, beat and terrorized his wife of 25 years last September.Reese is a former Anglican priest who is now of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter, a Houston, Texas-based Catholic religious order for former Anglicans in the United States. As such, they are allowed to be married. Reese and his wife had seven children.According to court records, after he learned his wife was having an affair, he kidnapped her, "driving her all over the city," "hitting her, yelling at her and blaring heavy metal music."At one point, records say, he stopped at his church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Indianapolis' south side where he made his wife "kneel at the altar" and threatened "to choke her." The abuse lasted more than 18 hours, she told police, and included his taking nude photos of her which he threatened "to send to everyone at their church."Reese faces multiple criminal charges including criminal confinement, domestic battery, kidnapping and intimidation. He has been on leave from his Indianapolis church since September. In a message from a church bulletin about the issue, the head pastor there told parishioners if they asked about it, his answer would be a polite "mind your own business."Reece and his wife are divorcing. Trial is set for May. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.Reese's Houston-based Ordinariate released this statement:----------