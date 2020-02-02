New York state park in Brooklyn to be named after LGBTQ pioneer Marsha P. Johnson

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- For the first time, a New York state park will be named after an LGBTQ pioneer.East River State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, will be named after activist Marsha P. Johnson.She was a transgender woman of color who fought for equality before her death in 1992 at the age of 46.Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Midtown on Saturday and said there is still a long way to go in the fight for civil rights."We made progress winning legal battles for equality and justice for the LGBTQ community, but in many ways, we are losing the broader war for equality," Cuomo said. "I don't have to tell you this is a hateful, divisive and ugly time in this country, the number of assaults on human rights is growing. Today we see more attacks based on the color of a person's skin, a person's religion or a person's nationality."Cuomo also renewed a call to end New York's ban on gestational surrogacy, which he says would help LGBTQ couples who want to start a family.----------