Maryland police officer cleared in shooting of unarmed man in parking lot scuffle

BILL HUTCHINSON
A Maryland police officer was justified when he fatally shot an unarmed man who attacked him in a parking lot, prosecutors who reviewed the case said on Monday.

Officer Anand Badgujar of the Montgomery County Police Department was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting in Silver Spring of Robert Lawrence White, according to Dario J. Broccolino, Howard County state's attorney.

"We have, unanimously, concluded that [the officer's] actions were justified under the circumstances," Broccolino wrote in a letter released Monday and obtained by The Washington Post.

The shooting occurred on June 11 when Badgujar encountered White in a parking lot. White allegedly became combative and assaulted the officer, who was trying to question him, officials said.

Badgujar managed to get away from White and called for backup but the suspect allegedly attacked the officer again, knocking him to the ground, officials said.

"White knocked him down as the officer discharged his weapon," according to a statement Montgomery County police released on June 12. "White fell, got up, stood over the officer who was still on the ground, and continued to assault the officer, at which time the officer fired additional rounds."
