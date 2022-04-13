face mask

CDC to extend federal mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks: Source

The order was to expire on April 18.
By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. The move was being made out of an abundance of caution, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC's action.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

More TOP STORIES News