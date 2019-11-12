Video: Masked suspects target real estate mogul's mansion in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of masked burglars who broke into a Bronx mansion and got away with more than $100,000 worth of valuables.The home belongs to Don Ghermezian, the CEO of the American Dream Mall and Mall of America.Reportedly no one was home when it happened at 5 p.m. Sunday, raising the question how the burglars knew they wouldn't encounter anyone inside.The NYPD has released video showing the men leaving the mansion after they climbed to a second floor balcony in the rear of the home on Grosvenor Street.They were able to get their hands on $140,000 worth of handbags and jewelry before taking off.Police also released an image one of the suspects on the balcony. They are hoping someone might recognize the backpack in the picture.The mansion belongs to Don Ghermezian, CEO of the Triple five Group, which purchased the partially open American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands.The group also owns Mall of America and the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, Canada.Reports are that Ghermezian learned about the break in when his security system notified him.----------