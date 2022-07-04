shooting

Multiple hurt in shooting along Fourth of July parade route north of Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois -- Multiple people were shot along a parade route in the suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago, Monday morning, sources said.

The shooter was reported to still be active just after 11 a.m.

Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building.

Highland Park officials asked residents to avoid the city's downtown area Monday morning as police responded "to an incident."

The city of Highland Park provided very little information on the incident in a Facebook post just before 10:45 a.m., only saying the city's Fourth Fest had been canceled.

The village of Deerfield tweeted at 10:50 a.m. that there had been a shooting in Highland Park, and Deerfield's Family Days at Jewett Park was canceled.

Highland Park had a number of Fourth of July events scheduled for Monday.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisshootingactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Teen arrested in Newark drive-by shooting that injured 9
3 shot in Queens, including off-duty correction officer, police say
Correction officer released from hospital after 3 shot in Queens
1 killed, several injured in shooting at mechanic shop in NYC
TOP STORIES
Miki Sudo claims victory in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
NYPD increases officers, security ahead of NYC 4th of July fireworks
2 Long Island beaches expected to reopen after lifeguard bit by shark
Teen arrested in Newark drive-by shooting that injured 9
Child found dead in Wallkill pool, adult in critical condition nearby
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm for your 4th of July
Box truck crashes causing parked cars to stack up in Brooklyn
Show More
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Correction officer released from hospital after 3 shot in Queens
Consecration held for church destroyed in September 11 attacks
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News