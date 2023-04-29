5 people killed in Texas shooting, gunman on the run: police

Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KTRK that the victims were shot from the neck up, "almost execution style."

Capers said they have an ID for the shooter, who they believe is roughly 10-12 miles from the crime scene and about 35 years old. They do not know if he is armed.

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.