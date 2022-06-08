Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress before House committee

WASHINGTON -- Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before a House committee Wednesday in an effort to bring home the devastation of America's gun violence epidemic.Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, said last week that the hearing will examine the human impact of gun violence and the urgency for lawmakers to enact gun control legislation."It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives," Maloney said in a statement. "This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that."The panel for Wednesday's hearing will include testimony from the mother of a 20-year-old man who was shot in a racist mass shooting last month in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, as well as the parents of a 10-year-old girl shot and killed in her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 12 days later.The panel will also hear from Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader who covered herself in her dead classmate's blood and played dead to survive the shooting rampage in Uvalde. The committee said the testimonies will take place either in person or virtually.New York City Mayor Eric Adams is also set to testify. He says New Yorkers deserve help from lawmakers.