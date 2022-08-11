Massapequa to face Toms River for spot in Little League World Series

Massapequa Coast Little League will face Toms River East in Bristol Friday, with a spot in the Little League World Series on the line. Chantee Lans has the story.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- The 12-year-old boys from Massapequa Coast Little League will face the team from Toms River East in Bristol, Connecticut, in Friday's Metro-Region Championship game, with a spot in the Little League World Series on the line.

The winner, whether it be New York or New Jersey, will head to the World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"They had a good week," Massapequa manager Roland Clark said. "They had a great practice early this morning. Right now, as you can see, we're in the batting cage in getting ready."

Massapequa Coast won its first state championship for the 12-year-old age division in the league's 72-year history.

"From day one watching them this year, I knew they were very special," Massapequa Coast Little League President Craig Garland said. "It's great for the community, community pride, and these boys, like I said earlier, they're celebrities."

The last Long Island team in any age division to make the World Series was in 1978, when Rockville Centre qualified.

"I'm feeling pretty confident," second baseman Anthony Badagliacca said. "We all came together and hit the last game, so I think we're gonna win."

The Nassau County squad beat Toms River East in the opening game of the region, but on Wednesday, the New Jersey team came back by beating Fairfield American of Connecticut to set up the rematch against Massapequa.

"I'll feel great, because now we'll be playing people from all over the world," pitcher and outfielder Brendan Hanley said.

If Toms River East wins, it would be their fifth trip to the World Series and second in a row.

Hundreds of people from Massapequa are heading to Bristol to watch the game, while hundreds more are expected to watch from the Massapequa Coast Field in Massapequa Park on a large screen.

"This team is good," Garland said. "They got heart and desire, and they're going to do it. They're going to win Friday night."

