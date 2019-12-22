Massive 3-alarm fire tears through building in Netcong

NETCONG, New Jersey -- Flames broke out early Sunday in Netcong and quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding to battle the blaze.

The 3 story building is located on 48 Main Street with a laundromat and dry cleaner business on the first floor.

To make matters worse, there is an issue with the town's water supply and firefighters are drawing water from nearby Lake Musconetcong.

Dramatic video showed the building partially collapse.

It's unclear what caused the fire - or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

