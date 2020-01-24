9 hurt as massive 5-alarm fire guts historic building in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters remain on the scene of a massive five-alarm fire that ripped through an historic building in Chinatown just before the Lunar New Year.

The FDNY says nine people were hurt, including eight firefighters.

Video showed flames pouring out of the fourth floor windows of the building after someone noticed the fire around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry and Bayard streets.
"At the height of fire, we had 200 fire and EMS personnel on scene," FDNY Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said. "The fire originally started on the fourth floor of the building. It spread to the fifth floor and then into the roof area."

Crews say there was a 59-year-old man trapped on the top floor, and they had to use ladder trucks to pull him from the building.

He suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the Cornell Burn Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The other eight victims were firefighters, and all the injuries -- including those to the civilian -- are said to be non-life-threatening.

At one point, fire crews fighting the flames from inside the building had to back out due to structural concerns.

"One section of the roof did collapse completely," Richardson said. "We are always concerned about the structural stability of the remaining wall, so we are monitoring. Department of Buildings will respond later today to do an evaluation."

The building, which is owned by the city, houses a senior center, job training center, dance studio, the United East Athletics Association, and space for archives for MOCA, the Museum of Chinese in America.

Museum officials said its archives were in the building, and there are countless irreplaceable historical artifacts and photographs now feared to have been lost.

"MOCA is deeply saddened and shocked by the devastating fire at Chinatown's beloved 70 Mulberry," the museum said in a post on its Twitter account Friday. "The MOCA team stayed on site until hoses stopped last night. Have reached out to emergency conservators. Thank you for outpouring of community support re: MOCA archives."

It's described as a "cornerstone to Chinatown."

"It is in the heart of Chinatown here on Bayard and Mulberry," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "And I understand it was just recently renovated, maybe a year ago."

Firefighters were still putting out pockets of fire in the building Friday morning, and five tower ladders were set up to handle the task.

Crews had still not accessed the fifth floor due concerns over the structural integrity of the building.

The community is devastated, and many people were anxious to know how much the fire damaged inside.

There is undoubtedly water damage, judging by the amount of water crews continued to pour on fire early Friday morning.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinatownmanhattannew york cityfdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead
Elderly man killed inside NYC apartment, female guest in custody
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
Show More
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend
Eli Manning retires after 16 NFL seasons
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Chelsea bomber sentenced to life for shootout with NJ police
More TOP STORIES News