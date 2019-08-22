Massive explosion levels Rochester home, kills 1

By Eyewitness News
ROCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- A massive explosion leveled a home in Rochester Wednesday night, leaving one person dead.

The explosion happened about 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood on the city's east side.

Firefighters say they found one body in the basement and that only one person lived in the home.

They don't believe there are any other victims.

Rochester fire officials say 14 neighboring homes were evacuated.

Area residents reported feeling the explosion as far as a mile away.

Fire Department Chief Willie Jackson told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that firefighters and utility crews had been called to the scene an hour earlier after a neighbor reported smelling gas.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

