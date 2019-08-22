Massive explosion levels Rochester, NY home, kills 1

By Eyewitness News
ROCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- A massive explosion leveled a home in Rochester.

The explosion happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a residential neighborhood on the city's east side.

Firefighters say they found one body in the basement.

They say only one person lived in the home.

They don't believe there are any other victims.

Rochester fire officials say 14 neighboring homes were evacuated. People say they felt the explosion a mile away.

Fire Department Chief Willie Jackson told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that firefighters and utility crews had been called to the scene an hour earlier after a neighbor reported smelling gas.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
